Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Longview Financial Advisors Inc.

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 242,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,365,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the period.

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $107.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

