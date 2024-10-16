Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 13,556 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,556 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $145.87 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.50.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

