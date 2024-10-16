Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 382.7 days.

Genel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYF remained flat at $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Genel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.