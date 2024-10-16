Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 382.7 days.
Genel Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYF remained flat at $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.33.
Genel Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genel Energy
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.