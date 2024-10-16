Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Trading Up 300% – Should You Buy?

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Free Report) shares were up 300% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 4,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 60,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property comprising 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
