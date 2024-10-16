WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.97 and last traded at $44.07. 58,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 115,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGGY. Comerica Bank increased its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

