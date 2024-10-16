Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.19. Approximately 90,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $683,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,212,000.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

