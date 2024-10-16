DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2024

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCMGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.65. 19,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 44,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$149.89 million, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 3.42.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.85 million. DATA Communications Management had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%.

About DATA Communications Management

(Get Free Report)

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.