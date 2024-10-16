DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.65. 19,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 44,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$149.89 million, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 3.42.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.85 million. DATA Communications Management had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.