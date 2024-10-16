Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. 144,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,374. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.72.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 21.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

