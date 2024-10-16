Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. 144,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,374. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.72.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.