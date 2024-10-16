Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Decreases By 8.6%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 100,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in ORIX by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,639,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IX traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $110.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.26. ORIX has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

