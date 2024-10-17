11,306 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

CSX Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,466,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

