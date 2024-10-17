Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Down 7.7% in September

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 18,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.
Alkermes Stock Performance
Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $32.88.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. Alkermes’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 421.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,185 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,699,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,961 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,640,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,079 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,203,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,905 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alkermes Company Profile
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
