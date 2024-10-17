iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.92 and last traded at $110.79, with a volume of 6653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.53.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $767,000. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 834.5% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,614 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.