SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.02 and last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 10698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 346,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

