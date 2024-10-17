PFG Advisors Acquires 2,703 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

