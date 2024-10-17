Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 345,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Arko by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at about $764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 82,831 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $798.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

Arko Announces Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arko will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

