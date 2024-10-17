CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.38.

CIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CI Financial

CI Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

TSE:CIX opened at C$21.62 on Thursday. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$12.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.39.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of C$985.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 4.010142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.