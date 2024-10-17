John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.75, with a volume of 986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.69.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $956.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,946 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,381,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 197,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.