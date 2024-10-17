Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for monday.com (MNDY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) in the last few weeks:

10/10/2024 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – monday.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $296.00 to $327.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $280.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $284.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.18, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in monday.com by 2,851.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 332,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,299,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after buying an additional 172,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,707,000 after buying an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

