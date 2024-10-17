Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for monday.com (MNDY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) in the last few weeks:
- 10/10/2024 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/1/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2024 – monday.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/25/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $296.00 to $327.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/25/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/25/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $280.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
monday.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ MNDY opened at $284.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.18, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $293.88.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
