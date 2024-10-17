Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 20,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 69,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of £560,498.40 and a P/E ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

