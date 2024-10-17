BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBIO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Shares of BBIO opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $44.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,831,544 shares of company stock valued at $150,128,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,222,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,828,000 after purchasing an additional 421,832 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,632,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,014,000 after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 44.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,646,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after buying an additional 506,845 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

