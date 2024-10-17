BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 15th

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$32.22 million for the quarter.

