Relx (LON:REL) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,694 ($48.24) and last traded at GBX 3,672 ($47.95), with a volume of 3599207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,604 ($47.06).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.
Relx Stock Up 1.1 %
Relx Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider June Felix bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,504 ($45.76) per share, with a total value of £49,056 ($64,058.50). 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
