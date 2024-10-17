Relx (LON:REL) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,694 ($48.24) and last traded at GBX 3,672 ($47.95), with a volume of 3599207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,604 ($47.06).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Relx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Relx

Relx Stock Up 1.1 %

Relx Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,701.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,559.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,498.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider June Felix bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,504 ($45.76) per share, with a total value of £49,056 ($64,058.50). 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.