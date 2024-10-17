Ignition Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $26.76 Million (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Ignition has a market cap of $26.76 million and approximately $479,148.74 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can currently be bought for approximately $67,066.58 or 0.99490506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ignition

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,078 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,078.11715408. The last known price of Ignition is 67,341.25857124 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $843,296.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

