Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,471 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after acquiring an additional 388,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,250,000 after purchasing an additional 142,356 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,639,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,855,000 after buying an additional 184,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.56 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.