Ironwood Financial llc Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $6,611,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LMT traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $609.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is $575.92 and its 200-day moving average is $508.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $614.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.