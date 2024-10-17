Tamar Securities LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tamar Securities LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 65,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $200.69 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The stock has a market cap of $182.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.07 and a 200-day moving average of $194.02.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

