Mayport LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mayport LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $289.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.40. The stock has a market cap of $434.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.