Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $204.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $205.33.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

