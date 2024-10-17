Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST). In a filing disclosed on October 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Costco Wholesale stock on October 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 9/20/2024.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $884.34. The stock had a trading volume of 653,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,286. The stock has a market cap of $392.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $887.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $830.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $540.23 and a twelve month high of $923.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total transaction of $1,793,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,560,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,973. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.5% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.07.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

