First United Bank & Trust Sells 494 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 7.1% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 12.8% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Oracle by 7.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 10.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 34,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $174.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.88. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $178.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.