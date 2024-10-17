Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised Givaudan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
