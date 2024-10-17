Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,519 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.5% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Oracle by 15.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 55.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 91.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $174.78 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61. The company has a market cap of $481.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

