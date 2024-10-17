Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 962,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,047.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,047.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,016.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Herc alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,505,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 21.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Herc

Herc Trading Down 0.7 %

HRI traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.70. 165,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Herc has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.34). Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.