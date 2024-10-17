Kowal Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 24.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.5 %

RSG opened at $205.55 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.65 and a 1-year high of $208.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.65.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

