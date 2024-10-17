McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Boosts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for approximately 2.5% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $147.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.04. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SITE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

