Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $4.78 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $1,970,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 30,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $452.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.02 and its 200 day moving average is $379.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $191.50 and a one year high of $454.84.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

