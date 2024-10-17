Kowal Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $393.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $403.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.58 and its 200-day moving average is $349.92.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

