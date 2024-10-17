United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports.
UMC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
