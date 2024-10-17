Probity Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after acquiring an additional 152,636 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 360.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.61 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.