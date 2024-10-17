Prom Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $95.21 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.22 or 0.00007795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $95.21 million and $2.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,902.16 or 0.99959283 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013563 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00061388 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.50611585 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,865,100.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

