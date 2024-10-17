Sensible Money LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $269.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $270.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

