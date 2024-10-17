iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.76 and last traded at $136.41, with a volume of 87216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.15.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
