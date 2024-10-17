iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.76 and last traded at $136.41, with a volume of 87216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.