Loop Capital Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $187.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $173.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.56.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $180.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average of $167.78.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,611,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 525,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

