Status Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $102.26 million and approximately $24.23 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,201.73 or 1.00135588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00013624 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000895 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00062680 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,910,803,188 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,910,438,408.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02433133 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $2,467,314.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

