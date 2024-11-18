ING Groep NV Sells 7,873 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ASML were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $658.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $756.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $881.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $259.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a one year low of $654.77 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

