OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $98.57 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

