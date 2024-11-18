OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,284 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BJ opened at $87.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average of $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $921,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,413,830. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,390. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

