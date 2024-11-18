OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,272 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 747,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after acquiring an additional 719,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,671,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $39.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

