Digimarc’s (DMRC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a market cap of $581.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 201.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

