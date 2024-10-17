Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 3,068,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,663,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $504,819.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,496.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $504,819.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,496.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 125,991 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $936,113.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,966,126.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,770,728 shares of company stock valued at $27,661,329 over the last ninety days. 73.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

